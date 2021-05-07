Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

