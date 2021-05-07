Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$40.17.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.