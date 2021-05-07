Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.17.

CPXWF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

