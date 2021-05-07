Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $215.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

