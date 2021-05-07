Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.22. 16,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

