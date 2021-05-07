Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,328. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $175.40 and a 1 year high of $286.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

