Capital One Financial Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

SOI opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

