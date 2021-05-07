Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

