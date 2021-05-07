Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,224. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $156.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.