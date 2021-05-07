Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $941,599.26 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

