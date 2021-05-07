CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $8.04 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

