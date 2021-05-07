Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SLQT stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,138,648.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,181. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

