Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humanigen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humanigen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,304 shares of company stock worth $6,227,485. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

