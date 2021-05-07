Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $625.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

