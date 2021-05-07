Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 194,787 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,787 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $106,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 343,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of -585.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.