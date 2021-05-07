Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.31. 24,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

