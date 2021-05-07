Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,267 shares.The stock last traded at $110.91 and had previously closed at $110.21.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.