Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. 900,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $11,137,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,847,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

