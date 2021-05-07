Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$0.65 Price Target for Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.65 price objective on Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THX opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

