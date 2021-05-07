Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$0.65 Price Target for Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.65 price objective on Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of THX opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.
About Thor Explorations
