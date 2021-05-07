Canaccord Genuity Raises Eckoh (LON:ECK) Price Target to GBX 88

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of £187.74 million and a P/E ratio of 61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.76.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

