Canaccord Genuity Raises Eckoh (LON:ECK) Price Target to GBX 88

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of £187.74 million and a P/E ratio of 61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.76.
About Eckoh
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.