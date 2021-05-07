Canaccord Genuity Increases Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $55.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNN. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

