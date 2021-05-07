Canaccord Genuity Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $406.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

GNRC stock traded up $9.52 on Thursday, hitting $327.68. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,255. Generac has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

