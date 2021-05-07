Campbell Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,677,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.19. The stock had a trading volume of 379,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,613. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $345.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.