Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.