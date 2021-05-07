Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.58

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.58 and last traded at C$24.53, with a volume of 1935839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.09.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.79.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

