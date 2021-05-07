Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.39, but opened at $58.97. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 7,376 shares.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

