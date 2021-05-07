Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Cambium Networks worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 208.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.