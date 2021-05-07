Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

