CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.25 or 0.01161387 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.00762469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,092.17 or 0.99522119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars.

