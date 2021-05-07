Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CBT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

