Bytom (BTM) Price Up 36.5% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $362.30 million and approximately $224.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00624493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,675,358,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,073,544 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.