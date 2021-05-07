Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYRN. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

