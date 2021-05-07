Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $896.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

