Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Bunge stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

