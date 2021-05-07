Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 98614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.