Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

