Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 662 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 140,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The company has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

