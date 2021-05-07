Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 123,216 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

