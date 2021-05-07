Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,485 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SCZ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,445. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03.

