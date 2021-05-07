Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 308,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

