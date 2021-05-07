Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.39. 49,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $416.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

