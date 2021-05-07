BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

ERE.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,053. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$374.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

