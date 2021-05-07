Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 396,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,814. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

