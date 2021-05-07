Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

BEP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,915. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $9,415,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

