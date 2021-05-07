Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

BEP opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

