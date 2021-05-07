Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.81 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

