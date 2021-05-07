Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.
Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.81 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
