Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

