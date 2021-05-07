Brokers Set Expectations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

