Brokers Offer Predictions for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share for the year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -116.39 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Corporate insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

