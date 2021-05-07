Brokers Offer Predictions for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of H opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.